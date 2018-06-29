Former Clemson All-American qualifies for Wimbledon

CLEMSON, S.C. – Former Clemson men’s tennis All-American Yannick Maden won three qualifying singles matches, including a thrilling five-setter in his final match, to qualify for the main draw of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, to be held in Great Britain beginning on Monday, July 2. With the wins, Maden has qualified for the first Grand Slam Championship of his professional career.

Maden defeated Illya Marchenko of Ukraine, a former ATP top-50-ranked singles player, in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) in the first round of the qualifying draw, and downed American Stefan Kozlov, ranked as high as No. 115 in the ATP singles rankings in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) in the second round.

In his third-round match against Austrian Jurgen Melzer, Maden came from behind to win an epic five-set battle. Maden lost the first two sets to Melzer, whose career-best ATP singles ranking was No. 8 in the world, and fought off two match points, before battling all the way back to win in five sets, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-3.

Maden is currently ranked No. 134 in the ATP singles listing, which was most recently released on June 25. His career-high ATP singles ranking is No. 118, achieved on May 7, 2018.

At Clemson, Maden earned All-ACC and All-America honors in 2013, and was also named the ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year that year. In his three-year career as a Tiger, from 2011-13, he amassed 64 singles wins and 49 doubles wins.

The main draw of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships will be held July 2-15 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London. Maden will play the world’s No. 9-ranked singles player, American John Isner, at 6:30 AM EST on Monday, July 2.