Former Gamecock Tyler Webb claimed by St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (WOLO) — South Carolina pitching great Tyler Webb was claimed off waivers today by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Webb was designated for assignment by the Padres, after putting up a great 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances, but he was inconsistent in the majors with the Dodgers, allowing 7 earned runs for a 12.60 ERA.

Webb played for the Gamecocks from 2010 to 2013 and was drafted by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.