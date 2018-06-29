Gamecocks claim Palmetto Series again

The University of South Carolina has won the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series for the third year in a row. The Palmetto Series is an annual points competition between the state’s flagship universities in head-to-head athletic events. Points were also awarded for highest team GPA and for a food drive tackling hunger in their communities.

Presented by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA), the series fosters a fun competition between the historic rivals while connecting fans with farmers and to the food grown right here in South Carolina.

“The Certified South Carolina Grown Palmetto Series is a great competition between the state’s great flagship universities,” Commissioner Hugh Weathers said. “Whether your blood runs garnet or orange, we can all agree on the importance of supporting local farmers throughout South Carolina. We encourage fans to look for the Certified

SC Grown label and to make the winning choice of locally grown produce and products.”

Points were awarded for the winner of each athletic contest between the two schools, including sports in which both teams competed as part of multiple-team tournaments. Points were also awarded for academics and the food drive benefitting Harvest Hope Food Bank and Golden Harvest Food Bank.

USC earned nine points for wins in women’s soccer, women’s golf and women’s basketball, volleyball, women’s cross country, men and women’s tennis, the food drive point and the academic point.

Clemson won five points for the competition in men’s soccer, men’s golf, football, baseball and men’s basketball.

“The results of the successes our student-athletes have are built by dedication and hard work. These accomplishments, both academically and in competition, are lessons learned that will be for them their entire life,” Athletic Director Ray Tanner said. “I am proud of what they have accomplished and the coaches and staff that have helped them succeed. I appreciate the SCDA, who sponsors the Palmetto Series competition. Through their efforts, they highlight the broad based programs of our program as well as the impact our student-athletes make on the community and in the classroom.”

The Palmetto Series trophy will be presented to USC on the field during the home opener against Coastal Carolina on September 1st.

To learn more about the Palmetto Series, follow along and participate, visit www.palmettoseries.com. You can also connect online with the Palmetto Series on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.