Gamecocks, Clemson ranked in top 20 of final baseball polls

COLUMBIA, S.C.¬†(WOLO) — The final D1 and Baseball America Polls were released Friday, and the Gamecocks finish the year as the highest ranked team in South Carolina.

D1 Baseball has USC listed as 14th, while  Baseball America lists Carolina at 16th.

Clemson is ranked 20th by D1 Baseball in the final poll and 19th by Baseball America, while Coastal Carolina finished the season unranked by D1 and 24th in Baseball America’s poll.