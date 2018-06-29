Hornets add former Tiger Gabe DeVoe to minicamp roster

The Charlotte Hornets announced today the 19-man roster for the team’s mini-camp beginning July 2 in advance of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The team’s full mini-camp roster is listed below.

The four-day mini-camp will take place at the Novant Health Training Center inside Spectrum Center from Monday, July 2 through Thursday, July 5. Hornets Head Coach James Borrego and players participating in the mini-camp will be available to the media after the first practice each day.

Media is advised to arrive each day by 11:30 a.m. Media attending practices should enter through the media/employee entrance on the Fifth Street side of Spectrum Center and proceed to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Home Court area to await a member of the communications staff.

Following the mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 schedule on Friday, July 6, against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU). Charlotte will play the Miami Heat on Sunday, July 8, at 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV) and the Boston Celtics on Monday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) before starting tournament play. All NBA Summer League games will be broadcast on either the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV.

2018 HORNETS MINI-CAMP ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro

7 Dwayne Bacon G/F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA 1

0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA R

32 Chris Cokley F 6-8 238 7/27/96 Alabama-Birmingham/USA R

25 James Demery F 6-6 200 2/18/95 Saint Joseph’s/USA R

10 Gabe Devoe G 6-3 207 12/16/95 Clemson/USA R

4 Devonte’ Graham G 6-2 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA R

24 Terry Henderson G 6-4 200 3/21/94 North Carolina State/USA R

41 Willy Hernangomez C 6-11 240 5/27/94 Cajasol Sevilla/Spain 2

35 B.J. Johnson G/F 6-7 200 12/21/95 La Salle/USA R

11 Brice Johnson F 6-10 230 6/27/94 North Carolina/USA 2

8 Arnoldas Kulboka F 6-10 215 1/4/98 Betaland Capo d’Orlando (Italy)/Lithuania R

43 Ben Lammers C 6-10 234 11/12/95 Georgia Tech/USA R

55 J.P. Macura G 6-5 205 6/5/95 Xavier/USA R

9 Mangok Mathiang F/C 6-10 230 10/8/92 Louisville/Australia 1

1 Malik Monk G 6-3 200 2/4/98 Kentucky/USA 1

51 Luke Petrasek F 6-10 215 8/17/95 Columbia/USA R

23 Demetre Rivers G 6-8 180 12/7/95 Mercer/USA R

33 Shannon Scott G 6-1 185 12/21/92 Ohio State/USA R

22 Alec Wintering G 6-0 165 4/26/95 Portland/USA R

2018 HORNETS MINI-CAMP SCHEDULE

Date Location Media Arrival*

July 2 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Novant Health Training Center 11:30 a.m.

July 2 (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) Novant Health Training Center Closed to media

July 3 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Novant Health Training Center 11:30 a.m.

July 3 (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) Novant Health Training Center Closed to media

July 4 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Novant Health Training Center 11:30 a.m.

July 5 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Novant Health Training Center 11:30 a.m.