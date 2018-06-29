Hornets add former Tiger Gabe DeVoe to minicamp roster

The Charlotte Hornets announced today the 19-man roster for the team’s mini-camp beginning July 2 in advance of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The team’s full mini-camp roster is listed below.

The four-day mini-camp will take place at the Novant Health Training Center inside Spectrum Center from Monday, July 2 through Thursday, July 5. Hornets Head Coach James Borrego and players participating in the mini-camp will be available to the media after the first practice each day.

Media is advised to arrive each day by 11:30 a.m. Media attending practices should enter through the media/employee entrance on the Fifth Street side of Spectrum Center and proceed to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Home Court area to await a member of the communications staff.

Following the mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 schedule on Friday, July 6, against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU).  Charlotte will play the Miami Heat on Sunday, July 8, at 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV) and the Boston Celtics on Monday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) before starting tournament play.  All NBA Summer League games will be broadcast on either the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV.

2018 HORNETS MINI-CAMP ROSTER

    No.        Player                           Pos.        Ht.         Wt.        Birthdate    Prior to NBA/Home Country                        Yrs Pro

        7        Dwayne Bacon               G/F         6-7         221        8/30/95        Florida State/USA                                           1

        0        Miles Bridges                   F           6-7         225        3/21/98        Michigan State/USA                                        R

      32        Chris Cokley                    F           6-8         238        7/27/96        Alabama-Birmingham/USA                             R

      25        James Demery                F           6-6         200        2/18/95        Saint Joseph’s/USA                                         R

      10        Gabe Devoe                    G           6-3         207        12/16/95      Clemson/USA                                                  R

        4        Devonte’ Graham            G           6-2         185        2/22/95        Kansas/USA                                                    R

      24        Terry Henderson             G           6-4         200        3/21/94        North Carolina State/USA                               R

      41        Willy Hernangomez         C           6-11       240        5/27/94        Cajasol Sevilla/Spain                                       2

      35        B.J. Johnson                  G/F         6-7         200        12/21/95      La Salle/USA                                                   R

      11        Brice Johnson                  F           6-10       230        6/27/94        North Carolina/USA                                        2

        8        Arnoldas Kulboka            F           6-10       215        1/4/98          Betaland Capo d’Orlando (Italy)/Lithuania      R

      43        Ben Lammers                  C           6-10       234        11/12/95      Georgia Tech/USA                                          R

      55        J.P. Macura                     G           6-5         205        6/5/95          Xavier/USA                                                      R

        9        Mangok Mathiang          F/C         6-10       230        10/8/92        Louisville/Australia                                           1

        1        Malik Monk                      G           6-3         200        2/4/98          Kentucky/USA                                                 1

      51        Luke Petrasek                  F           6-10       215        8/17/95        Columbia/USA                                                 R

      23        Demetre Rivers               G           6-8         180        12/7/95        Mercer/USA                                                    R

      33        Shannon Scott                 G           6-1         185        12/21/92      Ohio State/USA                                               R

      22        Alec Wintering                 G           6-0         165        4/26/95        Portland/USA                                                  R

2018 HORNETS MINI-CAMP SCHEDULE

Date                                           Location                                          Media Arrival*

July 2 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)          Novant Health Training Center        11:30 a.m.

July 2 (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.)              Novant Health Training Center        Closed to media

July 3 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)         Novant Health Training Center        11:30 a.m.

July 3 (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.)              Novant Health Training Center        Closed to media

July 4 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)         Novant Health Training Center        11:30 a.m.

July 5 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)          Novant Health Training Center        11:30 a.m.

