The GMC Cast learned about the adventures that await at Dollywood and the Pirates Voyage

MYRTLE BEACH SC (WOLO)- Many people, if they haven’t been there, have heard of Dollywood, which bears it’s owners namesake, Dolly Parton. There is another option for fans of the country music legend, if vacations lead to the cost, called the Pirates Voyage. This pirate themed dinner and show promises fans a great show, tasty food, all with the promise that “you won’t go away hungry,” according to Dollywood’s Ellen Liston.

Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, TN boasts over 150 acres of attractions and fun, all with the touch of Ms. Parton herself, who according to Liston, goes to the park several times a year.

