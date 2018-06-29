Man arrested after firing shots at 4 RCSD deputies

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened over night.

Officials say Tyler Westbury is charged with four connections of attempted murder after shooting at deputies following an argument on Faulkland Rd.

Authorities say when they found Westbury on Bonnie Forrest Blvd. he fired at them several times.

No deputies were hurt and investigators say they did not return fire.