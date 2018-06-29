Man arrested after firing shots at 4 RCSD deputies

Jacqueline Lawson,

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened over night.

Officials say Tyler Westbury is charged with four connections of attempted murder after shooting at deputies following an argument on Faulkland Rd.

Authorities say when they found Westbury on Bonnie Forrest Blvd. he fired at them several times.

No deputies were hurt and investigators say they did not return fire.

Share

Related

Popular Main St. restaurant robbed
Midlands Law Enforcement Asks for Public’s H...
Early July 4th celebration on Lake Murray this wee...
Citizens honored for saving child

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android