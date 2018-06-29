Midlands Law Enforcement Asks for Public’s Help To Catch A Group of Armed Robbers

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Ten robberies across five different jurisdictions, multiple agencies have had robberies that seem too similar to be coincidental. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said this is a tough one for them but they believe it is a loosely associated group of individuals who might not be all men. Luckily they have surveillance video and even one with audio. They think a tip from the community is going to blow this case wide open.

Deputies say the voice in the video might be the trigger someone needs to recognize these crooks. With armed robberies spanning across Springdale, Cayce, West Columbia, and Richland County, Captain Adam Myrick said these individuals know exactly what they are doing.

“They come into the store, in and out around a minute, little more or little less. And they’re coming in with a shotgun. The shotgun is important because it is a strong indicator these are connected. Because you don’t see a lot of shotguns or rifles in armed robberies,” Myrick said.

Deputies said the surveillance videos are their best bet to finding them. They said while looking at the videos, they are not convinced it is a group of all males. In some surveillance videos people going about their business on the outside of the store. Lexington County deputies hope anyone who thinks they may have seen something suspicious will call law enforcement, because they believe no detail or tip is too small.

“A good thing at this point is no one has been injured in any of these. That could of course change very very quickly, which is why it’s important for the public to help us. Listen to that voice, take a look at the video,” Myrick said.

Deputies said it is unusual the group has spread out the hits across multiple jurisdictions. However, deputies hope that will allow for more people to spot them, or a suspicious vehicle. But of course, they want to warn people to always be safe when at a convenience store late at night.

“Our reminder to you is that when you walk to or from a store, or while you pump gas, put your phone away. I know it’s the lifeline, they’re our connection to our friends and family but put those phones away because it lets you have better situational awareness. You’re able to scan the area, see what cars pull up, see if individuals come around a corner with a shotgun. That’s important information,” Myrick said.