Pancakes stay flat, lose to sizzling Bacon Friday

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Friday night was just another entertaining edition of breakfast food items hash (browning) it out for pan supremacy.

In the second game of Friday night’s breakfast bash, the Macon Bacon burned the Lexington County Pancakes, 5-3 after beating the Flapjacks 2-0 in game one.

Lexington County’s struggles continue, as the Pancakes stay at the bottom of the Coastal Plain League South division standings.