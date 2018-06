Popular Main St. restaurant robbed

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A popular restaurant says someone made off with bags of cash in broad daylight.

The owner of Bourbon posted surveillance images on the restaurant’s Facebook page of a man they say walked in and stole bags full of cash.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department says the incident has been assigned to an investigator.

If you recognize this man, please call Columbia Police or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.