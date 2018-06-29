Richland investigates Friday night shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say happened around 8:30 Friday night. According to authorities, they were called to the 5 hundred block of Calvary Drive. Once Deputies arrived they tell ABC Columbia News they found a victim that had been shot.

Officials say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. No word on how severely the victim was injured in the incident.

