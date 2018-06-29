Romaine to eat safe again

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Salad lover’s rejoice! Romaine is officially safe again.

A recent deadly e-coli outbreak was linked to romaine lettuce keeping people from being able to enjoy the vegetable when it was pulled out of produce aisles and temporarily off restaurant menus.

Things have changed. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all the tainted romaine should be gone from restaurants and grocery stores and is no longer a risk. During the outbreak five people died and more than 200-people in 36 states became sick.