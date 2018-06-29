Rosters announced for CPL All-Star game in Lexington County

Mike Gillespie,

The Coastal Plain League announced today the rosters for the 2018 All-Star Show to be held in Lexington, S.C. at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium July 8-9. This marks the 20th year the CPL has played an All-Star game, with last year’s ending in a 2-1 win by the East All-Stars.

New in 2018 due to the four division structure, players are separated by conference with the National All-Stars being made up of the South and West Division and the American All-Stars coming from the North and East. Since the game is being played in the Lexington County Blowfish’s home ballpark, the National All-Stars will be the home team while the American All-Stars will serve as the visitors.

For the fifth straight year, the CPL will turn to its fans to select their favorite of six candidates for the National and American All-Star teams respectively. For the Nationals it is: Chris Adams (Asheboro / Pennsylvania), Chris Botsoe (Florence / Eastern Kentucky), Jacob Rolly (Gastonia / Belmont Abbey), Manuel Lopez (Middle Tennessee), Zachary Spivey (Lexington County / Bethune Cookman), Andres Perez (Macon North Georgia.) For the Americans: Devon Gardner(Edenton / Belmont), Brett Young (Fayetteville / Nebraska Kearney), Daniel Vitello (Martinsville / Mars Hill), Dominic Cammarata (Morehead City / Charlote), Matthew Schwarz (Peninsula / Old Dominion), and Ben Anderson (Wilmington / Furman.)

The voting will open at 5 p.m. today, Friday, June 29th and stay open until Monday, July 2 at 11 a.m. with an announcement on who wins coming later that afternnon. A link will be provided on our website and all social media platforms once live.

On the mound to start for the American will be Kenny Wells of Morehead City as he earned the most votes of any American All-Star pitcher and therefore will pitch the first inning of the game. Wells has been dominant as a closer for the Marlins holding a perfect 0.00 ERA over 9 2/3 innings pitched and nine total appearances. The sophomore out of Seton Hill leads the league with seven saves and has struck out 20 while walking only two and allowing only two hits for a 18.62 K/9, 0.10 WHIP and 0.069 batting average against.

Starting for the National All-Stars will also be Redmond Walsh of Forest City as he received the most votes of National pitchers. Walsh is currently second in the league in saves with five and holds a 2.21 ERA over 21 1/3 innings pitched. The Tennessee freshman is second in the league in strikeouts with 32, while walking only five, helping him to a 14.16 K/9 and .208 batting average against.

The All-Star Show covers July 8-9 at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium in Lexington, S.C.. An itinerary can be found below:

All-Star Itinerary:

Sunday, July 8
5:00 p.m. – All-Star FanFest Gates Open                                                                                                                                                     6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – All-Star Player Autograph Session
7:00 p.m. – Mini Home Run Derby Between Local Media Celebreities and Lexington County Youth All-Stars                                                                                                                                                   7:30 p.m. – All-Star Skills Challenge (Bunting, Hitting, Pitching) National vs. American

Monday, July 9
7:35 p.m. – CPL All-Star Game

For information on tickets please visit www.goblowfishbaseball.com or call them at (803) 254-3474 today while tickets last.

The game will be broadcast live in over 25 million homes as well as be streamed on MLB.com via the CPL’s partnership with 7 Communications.

The full rosters can be found below. Starters are noted by asterisks (*) and players that were named all-stars but are unable to attend are marked with a pound sign (#).

Coastal Plain League 2018 National All-Star Roster
Position Name Team Ht. Wt. School Yr.
C *Connor Durden Gastonia 6-0 220 USC-Aiken Jr.
C Jacob Sullivan Savannah 5-11 185 South Florida RS-Fr.
1B *Zach McLean HP-Thomaville 6-1 215 North Carolina A&T So.
1B Sean Phelan Asheboro 6-4 215 Pennsylvania Jr.
2B *Derek Perry Forest City 5-9 190 Pfeiffer Sr.
2B Joe Satterfield Gastonia 6-1 195 Elon So.
SS *Patrick Causa Florence 5-10 185 Mount St. Mary’s So.
SS Clay Dungan Savannah 6-0 190 Indiana State Jr.
3B *Riley King Macon 6-0 195 Georgia RS-Fr.
3B Austin Pharr HP-Thomasville 6-1 190 Columbus State Jr.
DH/UTL *Connor Tate Lexington County 6-3 200 Georgia Fr.
DH/UTL Elijah Henderson Forest City 6-0 175 Clemson Fr.
DH/UTL Final Fan Vote TBD
OF *Myles Christian HP-Thomasville 6-2 180 Middle Tennessee State Fr.
OF *Kendall McGowan Forest City 5-11 185 Appalachian State Fr.
OF *Justin Dirden Savannah 6-3 210 Southeast Missouri State Jr.
OF Jordan Eckard Forest City 5-11 195 Pfeiffer Sr.
OF Joe Simone Florence 6-0 195 Rider So.
OF Chandler Jenkins Lexington County 6-1 185 East Carolina RS-Jr.
LHP *Redmond Walsh Forest City 5-11 160 Tennessee RS-Fr.
LHP John Alan Kendrick Asheboro 5-10 175 Pennsylvania Jr.
RHP Kristopher Kuhn Florence 6-1 185 College of Charleston So.
RHP Michal Kuypers Florence 5-11 185 Mount St. Mary’s RS-So.
LHP Mason Green Gastonia 6-1 185 Central Missouri Fr.
RHP James Williams Macon 6-1 205 Georgia So.
RHP Jordan Merritt Savannah 6-2 180 Citadel Jr.
LHP Tyler Follis Savannah 6-4 195 Louisiana Tech So.
RHP Zach Brockman Savannah 6-0 180 Liberty Fr.

 

Coastal Plain League 2018 American All-Star Roster
Position Name Team Ht. Wt. School Yr.
C *Jonathan Embry Peninsula 5-11 180 Liberty So.
C Peyton Isaacson Holly Springs 6-0 205 Saint Leo Jr.
1B *Cole Prestegard Peninsula 6-3 225 Troy Jr.
1B Zane Harris Edenton 6-5 250 Wright State RS-Fr.
2B *Matt Kelly Fayetteville 6-0 200 Portland Jr.
2B Tyler Adams Peninsula 5-10 195 Lincoln Memorial So.
SS *Patrick Frick Wilson 6-2 195 Wake Forest So.
SS Cam Locklear Holly Springs 5-9 190 Liberty Fr.
3B *Rich Ciufo Edenton 5-11 195 Brown So.
3B Paxton Wallace Wilmington 6-1 215 Wichita State Fr.
DH/UTL *Chase Dawson Martinsville 5-9 180 Valparaiso Jr.
DH/UTL Dominic Toso Peninsula 6-1 180 Bucknell Fr.
DH/UTL Josh Falk Martinsville 6-2 230 South Dakota State RS-So.
OF *Brenton Doyle Wilson 6-4 200 Shepherd So.
OF *Danton Hyman Morehead City 6-0 170 Newberry College Jr.
OF *Joey Wiemer Jr. Fayetteville 6-5 205 Cincinatti Fr.
OF Joe Mason Morehead City 6-0 185 Pitt C.C. RS-So.
OF Will Johnson Morehead City 5-10 185 Eastern Kentucky RS-Jr.
OF Final Fan Vote TBD
RHP *Kenny Wells Morehead City 6-0 180 Seton Hill So.
RHP Charles Hall Edenton 5-11 175 Tusculum Jr.
RHP Jake Miller Edenton 6-3 215 Binghamton So.
RHP Blake Shreiver Fayetteville 6-0 180 Cal State Northridge RS-Fr.
LHP Octavio Mirabal Morehead City 5-10 195 King Sr.
RHP Zach Keenan Morehead City 6-5 205 Middle Tennessee State Fr.
LHP Ethan Elliot Peninsula 6-3 170 Lincoln Memorial Jr.
LHP Tyler Grauer Wilson 6-6 220 Indiana State So.
RHP Luis Acosta Wilson 6-5 220 Texas-Rio Grande Valley Jr.

