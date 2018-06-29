Rosters announced for CPL All-Star game in Lexington County

The Coastal Plain League announced today the rosters for the 2018 All-Star Show to be held in Lexington, S.C. at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium July 8-9. This marks the 20th year the CPL has played an All-Star game, with last year’s ending in a 2-1 win by the East All-Stars.

New in 2018 due to the four division structure, players are separated by conference with the National All-Stars being made up of the South and West Division and the American All-Stars coming from the North and East. Since the game is being played in the Lexington County Blowfish’s home ballpark, the National All-Stars will be the home team while the American All-Stars will serve as the visitors.

For the fifth straight year, the CPL will turn to its fans to select their favorite of six candidates for the National and American All-Star teams respectively. For the Nationals it is: Chris Adams (Asheboro / Pennsylvania), Chris Botsoe (Florence / Eastern Kentucky), Jacob Rolly (Gastonia / Belmont Abbey), Manuel Lopez (Middle Tennessee), Zachary Spivey (Lexington County / Bethune Cookman), Andres Perez (Macon North Georgia.) For the Americans: Devon Gardner(Edenton / Belmont), Brett Young (Fayetteville / Nebraska Kearney), Daniel Vitello (Martinsville / Mars Hill), Dominic Cammarata (Morehead City / Charlote), Matthew Schwarz (Peninsula / Old Dominion), and Ben Anderson (Wilmington / Furman.)

The voting will open at 5 p.m. today, Friday, June 29th and stay open until Monday, July 2 at 11 a.m. with an announcement on who wins coming later that afternnon. A link will be provided on our website and all social media platforms once live.

On the mound to start for the American will be Kenny Wells of Morehead City as he earned the most votes of any American All-Star pitcher and therefore will pitch the first inning of the game. Wells has been dominant as a closer for the Marlins holding a perfect 0.00 ERA over 9 2/3 innings pitched and nine total appearances. The sophomore out of Seton Hill leads the league with seven saves and has struck out 20 while walking only two and allowing only two hits for a 18.62 K/9, 0.10 WHIP and 0.069 batting average against.

Starting for the National All-Stars will also be Redmond Walsh of Forest City as he received the most votes of National pitchers. Walsh is currently second in the league in saves with five and holds a 2.21 ERA over 21 1/3 innings pitched. The Tennessee freshman is second in the league in strikeouts with 32, while walking only five, helping him to a 14.16 K/9 and .208 batting average against.

The All-Star Show covers July 8-9 at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium in Lexington, S.C.. An itinerary can be found below:

All-Star Itinerary:

Sunday, July 8

5:00 p.m. – All-Star FanFest Gates Open 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – All-Star Player Autograph Session

7:00 p.m. – Mini Home Run Derby Between Local Media Celebreities and Lexington County Youth All-Stars 7:30 p.m. – All-Star Skills Challenge (Bunting, Hitting, Pitching) National vs. American

Monday, July 9

7:35 p.m. – CPL All-Star Game

For information on tickets please visit www.goblowfishbaseball.com or call them at (803) 254-3474 today while tickets last.

The game will be broadcast live in over 25 million homes as well as be streamed on MLB.com via the CPL’s partnership with 7 Communications.

The full rosters can be found below. Starters are noted by asterisks (*) and players that were named all-stars but are unable to attend are marked with a pound sign (#).