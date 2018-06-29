SC Children Abandoned, Parents Charged

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Two South Carolina parents have surrendered to police after they left their children in a medical office.

But a prosecutor said he may not pursue the charges if they were trying to do the right thing for the youngsters.

New outlets reported 51-year-old Jonathan Davis of Conway and 36-year-old Sarah Mae Smith of Myrtle beach are charged with child neglect.

South Carolina law allows parents to legally abandon children 60 days old or younger in safe places, including hospitals. The children left in a Conway office June 5 were a 1-year-old and one who was not yet 1.

Horry County prosecutor Jimmy Richardson told WPDE-TV he probably won’t seek an indictment if the children’s ages is the only legal violation. Richardson said he does not have all the facts yet.