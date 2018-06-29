Suspect charged in deadly hit and run, denied bond

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect in a deadly hit and run in Lexington County was denied bond Friday (6/29).

Authorities say Kyle Roach was arrested yesterday in connection with the June 22nd death of 19-year-old Tijhee Salley of Lexington.

Investigators with the Highway Patrol say Salley was riding a bicycle in the Red Bank area when he was hit by a van Roach was driving.

Roach has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.