Suspect Charged in Deadly Hit and Run

Lexington Co. S.C., (WOLO)–A suspect in a deadly hit and run in Lexington Co. was denied bond Friday.

Kyle Roach was arrested Thursday in connection with the June 22nd death of 19 year old Tijhee Salley of Lexington.

Investigators with the highway patrol say Salley was riding a bicycle in the Red Bank area when he was hit by a van.

Roach is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.