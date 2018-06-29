The Barre has nothing to do with first position…it’s about fitness…and a free class will explain it all

MUV Fitness Barre instructor Bridget Shaleen shows Tyler Ryan the burn of simple isolated movements

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Barre fitness, although to some may seen like the “latest thing,” really isn’t. According to MUV Fitness Barre Instructor Bridget Shaleen, it has been around since 1969, when a former ballet dancer developed the style as a way to maintain flexibility and strength.

Shaleen says that Barre fitness incorporates functional exercise with isometrics, and includes one of the most forgotten parts of a workout-stretching. 60 minute classes are a real workout, and can encompass the use of body weight as well as traditional weights, and according to Shaleen, never really get easier, as the intensity of the training increases as you go.

MUV Fitness is holding a public Barre class at the state-house grounds on August 18, and will offer free classes to anyone who wants to experience the routine. You can learn more about the MUV Barre at the Statehouse event HERE.