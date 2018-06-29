Tim Tebow makes Double-A All-Star Game

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Eastern League announced today former Firefly Tim Tebow will represent the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Classic, hosted by the Trenton Thunder on July 10 & 11.

Tebow, an outfielder, has come on strong to secure his first career baseball All-Star nod. In 22 games in June, he has compiled a .318 batting average with seven extra-base hits. In 67 games in his first season at Double-A, Tebow has hit .261 with five home runs and 30 RBI.

Tebow was signed by the Mets in September 2016 and made his pro debut with the Columbia Fireflies, playing in 64 games and hitting .220 with 3 HR and 23 RBI with Columbia in 2017.