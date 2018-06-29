Woman found with multiple stab wounds, Rembert man charged

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 30-year-old man is accused of stabbing a woman at her home in the 5400 block of John Leary Lane.

Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say Reginald “Reggie” Durant is charged with attempted murder.

Witnesses reported seeing Durant walking along the road towards the ambulance that was treating the victim at the intersection of John Leary Lane and Mayrant Road, deputies say.

Durant allegedly had bloodstains on his clothing.

He was treated and released from Tuomey Hospital for a laceration to his right hand.

Durant is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center and is currently waiting a bond hearing.

Officials say they have not found the weapon that was used in the crime.