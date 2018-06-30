18-year-old charged with murder following shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies have arrested 18-year-old following the shooting death of another teen Friday night.

Drevon Michael Payne is being charged with murder, according to deputies.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Calvary Drive. Deputies say following a verbal altercation Payne shot the victim, who has died as a result of their injuries.

Payne was arrested a short time later near the incident location following a short pursuit by K9 deputies. He was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.