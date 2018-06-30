Connor Shaw highlights importance of fatherhood at event Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Connor Shaw is known to Gamecock fans as the winningest quarterback in USC history, most synonymous with the most successful four-year run in since the Gamecocks started playing football in 1892.

But Shaw, most importantly, is a father, who knows just how important spending time with family can be for the development of a kid.

On Saturday morning, the former NFL player turned Furman assistant, hosted the All Pro Dad Father and Kids Experience at the Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility. The camp’s mission: bring families together with games, a little two-hand touch, but mostly a lot of fun.

“It’s a joy to be here,” said Shaw Saturday. “Just to see the joy the fathers have with their kids.”

Shaw, the father of two young children, played four years in the NFL before moving into coaching this season, taking over as tight ends coach at Furman.