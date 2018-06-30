Lake Murray Boat Parade to celebrate the 4th early

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You don’t have to wait until next week to celebrate Independence Day.

Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center has a big event this weekend.

At Lake Murray Saturday, you can get a jump start on your 4th of July festivities.

Lake Murray Country is hosting its 30th Annual Celebration with a Boat parade at noon Saturday at Bomb Island.

Fireworks are launched at dusk saturday night.

According to organizers, the parade will be viewable from the Lake Murray Dam park sites.

Arrival at Lake Murray Dam will be around 12:30pm. (End time of the parade will vary)