Man Detained Following Domestic Incident at Lexingtion Home

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A man has been detained after refusing to leave a home following a domestic incident Saturday morning.

The call came in around 2:27am in the 200 block of Farming Creek Way.

Deputies say a man refused to exit the home, however after deputies made contact with home he eventually came out and was detained. Deputies say charges are pending.

No injuries have been reported.