SC fireworks sales permits show rich market along NC border

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ South Carolina fireworks dealers are seeing strong sales opportunities along the North Carolina border, which bans the sale of fireworks that leave the ground.

WYFF reports that more than half of the state-issued permits needed to sell fireworks in South Carolina are for businesses within 50 miles of the North Carolina border.

About a quarter of the permits allowing seasonal fireworks sales are in counties that touch the Tar Heel state.

Five of the counties with three or more annual permits are in the South Carolina Upstate.

Richland County has the most temporary permits with 60. Charleston County has the second-most with 42, followed by Greenville County with 38, Lexington County with 36 and both Anderson and Spartanburg counties with 31.