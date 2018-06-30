Sumter Man Arrested after bomb threats made at Government buildings

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A 51-year-old Sumter Man is facing multiple charges after police say he made two bomb threats to a public building this week.

James Lee Samuels is facing two counts of bomb threat. Officers say Lee was denied Saturday morning.

Sumter Police Department officers say they were called before noon Wednesday and again after 8:30 a.m. Friday to a building at North Magnolia Street and Lafayette Drive when officials with one of the agencies there received the threats. Police say the building houses local offices of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and of the state Department of Social Services.

In both incidents, the building was immediately evacuated and the area cordoned off until a search determined there was no danger, according to officials.

Samuels’ criminal history includes assault and battery, shoplifting, domestic violence, kidnapping and drug- and alcohol-related offenses.

If convicted, Samuels could be sentenced for no more than 15 years on each charge, according to state law. Officers are continuing to investigate the motive and other details in the case.