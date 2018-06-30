USC shortstop announces he’s turning pro

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecocks junior shortstop LT Tolbert announced Saturday he’s skipping his senior season and turning pro.

Tolbert was taken in the 13th round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting .322 with 42 runs scored, 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and a team-best 56 RBI for the Gamecocks this season.

“I can’t thank the University of South Carolina and the entire Baseball program enough for the past three years,” Tolbert said on twitter Saturday. “It took a lot more thought, time, and prayer than most people probably think… but I’ve decided to fulfill a lifelong dream of mine and begin my professional baseball career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.”

Tolbert was one of a school-record 10 Gamecocks selected in this year’s MLB Draft.