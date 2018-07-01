17 hurt in South Carolina crash involving church bus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina say 17 people were hurt in a traffic accident involving a church bus from Virginia.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent told news outlets Friday that the bus carried 11 children and two adults, and officials identified it as being from Ridge Baptist Church from the Richmond, Virginia, area.

Nugent said three people are in critical condition, three have serious injuries and nine have minor injuries. One child had to be removed from the bus and two people refused medical treatment.

A white sedan and a red pickup truck appear to have been involved in the crash, but there was no immediate word on the occupants of that car.

The church’s website said a youth group was attending a camp in Myrtle Beach.