6 children among 9 stabbed in apartment-complex attack by resident who was asked to leave

Alexis Frazier,

Nine people, including six children, were hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries, when a man went on a stabbing spree at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, that is home to many refugee families, police said.

A 30-year-old man, identified by police as Timmy Kinner, was arrested in connection with the attack Saturday night.

PHOTO: Boise Police investigate an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, July 1, 2018, after a man went on a stabbing spree.

The suspect’s motive for attacking specific individuals is under investigation, police said.

“This incident is not a representation of our community,” Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said Saturday evening. “Our community is reeling from this attack.”

Police said Kinner is not a refugee. He is from Los Angeles and had been living temporarily at the Wylie Street Station apartments in Boise until Friday when he was asked to leave, police said.

PHOTO: Timmy Kinner, 30, is pictured in this booking photo, July 1, 2018.Ada County Sheriffs Office
Timmy Kinner, 30, is pictured in this booking photo, July 1, 2018.

Authorities did not immediately say why Kinner was asked to move out of the apartment complex.

Kinner was on Sunday being held on nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child, police said.

PHOTO: Boise Police investigate at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho on July 1, 2018, where a man went on a stabbing spree the night before.ABC News
Boise Police investigate at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho on July 1, 2018, where a man went on a stabbing spree the night before.

Four of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they do not know if the suspect is connected to the victims in any way.

PHOTO: The scene at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, on July 1, 2018, where a man went on a stabbing spree the night before.

Boise police got a call at 8:46 p.m. local time about a man with a knife attacking victims at the apartment complex. The suspect was located and taken into custody immediately, police said.

The officers found the stabbing victims in the apartment complex and its parking lot, according to police. Nine were taken to a local hospital.

PHOTO: Boise Police respond to a stabbing spree at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, June 30, 2018.

“The suspect is in custody and being interviewed at this time,” the Boise Police Department said on Twitter. “Victim-witness coordinators and counselors are working with the victims and witnesses to provide them services in the days and weeks ahead.”

