6 children among 9 stabbed in apartment-complex attack by resident who was asked to leave

Nine people, including six children, were hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries, when a man went on a stabbing spree at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, that is home to many refugee families, police said.

A 30-year-old man, identified by police as Timmy Kinner, was arrested in connection with the attack Saturday night.

The suspect’s motive for attacking specific individuals is under investigation, police said.

“This incident is not a representation of our community,” Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said Saturday evening. “Our community is reeling from this attack.”

Police said Kinner is not a refugee. He is from Los Angeles and had been living temporarily at the Wylie Street Station apartments in Boise until Friday when he was asked to leave, police said.

Ada County Sheriffs Office

Authorities did not immediately say why Kinner was asked to move out of the apartment complex.