Connor Shaw: “I think the Gamecocks will shock a lot of people this year”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Connor Shaw knows winners, after all, he’s the winningest quarterback in Gamecock football history.

On Saturday before hosting the All-Pro Dad Father and Kids Experience at the Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, Shaw talked with the media about his expectations for this upcoming season, and more specifically, the main challenges facing Jake Bentley going into year three under center.

“I think there’s just going to be a bit more high expectations,” said Shaw. “Forget he’s (Bentley) only played for two years because he’s beyond his years and I think the greatest thing about him is his leadership skills and maturity level. I think the gamecock will shock a lot of people this year.”

USC opens the season against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium.