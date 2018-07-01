Deshaun Watson takes 10 kids on shopping spree

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A group of Texans fans got the chance to do some summer shopping Saturday morning with the assistance of the team’s quarterback and former Tiger, Deshaun Watson.

Watson surprised 10 kids on a shopping spree to the Academy Store in Katy.

Each of the 10 children received a $200 gift card to help them shop for football equipment.

Now that the shopping is over and with new gear in hand, the kids will get a chance to participate in Watson’s football camp.