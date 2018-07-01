GreenJackets handle Fireflies, 11-2 Sunday

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC – Edgardo Fermin has been a different player at the plate since the start of June. The precocious Mets prospect whacked two more hits on Sunday against Augusta and extended his hit streak to 13 straight games. Columbia did fall to the GreenJackets, 11-2, but Fermin raised his batting average to .291 since June 1. More specifically, the short stop is hitting .358 during the hit streak.

Augusta (4-7, 41-38) plated four runs in the first and then another in the second. Heliot Ramos’ double plated Tyler Brown in that frame. The GreenJackets actually struck three two-baggers in the second, but Fireflies starter Zac Grotz (L, 1-1) skedaddled out of the inning with just one run’s damage.

The third inning began with a Fermin single, which extended his hit streak to a season-best 13 straight games. Fermin was then awarded third base when Augusta starter Jose Marte threw the baseball into the dugout without calling time (he was attempting to grab a new baseball from the home plate umpire). Blake Tiberi then drilled a deep fly ball into the left-center field gap. Left fielder Tyler Brown dove and made the catch, robbing Tiberi of extra bases. Fermin, though, tagged and scored from third.

Columbia (5-5, 39-38) sliced into the lead again in the fourth. Scott Manea led off the inning with his ninth double of the season. With two outs, Gio Alfonzo drove him home with a sharp single into the left-center field gap. Augusta still led, 5-2.

For the second time on Sunday, Augusta tallied four more runs in the fifth. The inning was highlighted by Manuel Geraldo’s two-run single. Grotz began the frame on the mound but was later chased. In 4.1 IP, the righty only allowed three earned runs.

Augusta added two more scores in the seventh (Geraldo RBI double, Jacob Gonzalez RBI single) before the offensive barrage subsided. The 11 runs were the second-highest total Columbia has allowed in a game this season.

Yeizo Campos (1-0, 1.69) is scheduled to start for Columbia when the series with Augusta continues on Monday. Campos will toe the rubber against GreenJackets righty Garrett Cave (4-3, 4.05).

NEXT GAME INFO: Monday, July 2, SRP Park, 7:05 ET … LISTEN: FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com, TuneIn Radio app.

VIDEO COURTESY: WJBF