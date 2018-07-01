Katie Arrington releases statement updating current status

Congressional candidate Katie Arrington released the following statement on her Facebook page Sunday:

Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state, and nation for your prayers and support. Thank you to the incredible EMTs and paramedics, sheriff deputies, and Good Samaritans on the scene for saving Jackie’s and my life. Thank you to the amazing doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and staff at MUSC for your continued care. Most importantly, thank you, Heavenly Father, for letting me continue my work on this earth as a mother, grandmother, and public servant.