Katie Arrington releases statement updating current status
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Congressional candidate Katie Arrington released the following statement on her Facebook page Sunday:
Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state, and nation for your prayers and support. Thank you to the incredible EMTs and paramedics, sheriff deputies, and Good Samaritans on the scene for saving Jackie’s and my life. Thank you to the amazing doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and staff at MUSC for your continued care. Most importantly, thank you, Heavenly Father, for letting me continue my work on this earth as a mother, grandmother, and public servant.
Arrington also shared this message on Twitter:
Arrington continues to receive physical therapy at MUSC as she recovers from the deadly accident on June 22. Jackie Goff had a respirator removed yesterday, and is also recovering. Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham has resumed campaigning after pausing his efforts in the wake of the crash.