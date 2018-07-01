Lexington Teen Killed after ATV hit by tractor-trailer

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- One person was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened in the 300 block of Truex Road in Leesville at approximately 12:55PM.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the victim, Bailey Sexton Endsley, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Endsley was crossing Truex Road on an all-terrain vehicle when he was struck by a tractor trailer, Fisher said. Endsley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and he sustained multiple traumatic injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, who was not injured, stopped immediately to render aid, according to officials.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.