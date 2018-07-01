Man charged after 7 hour standoff with deputies

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A Lexington man has been charged after a seven-hour standoff with deputies Saturday morning.

Jonathan Johnson, 24, is charged with first degree domestic violence after he used force while attempting to have intercourse with his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant. Johnson also produced a firearm and threatened to harm himself during the incident, according the warrant.

“Based on information detectives gathered at the scene, the victim pleaded with Johnson until she was able to get out of the house and seek help,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies responded to the house on Farming Creek Way about 2:30a.m. Johnson came out of the house and was placed under arrest about 9:30, Koon said.

He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for Sunday.