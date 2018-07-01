Miss Spartanburg, Davia Bunch wins Miss South Carolina 2018

COLUMBIA (WOLO)- The results are in and Miss Spartanburg, Davia Bunch, is the new Miss South Carolina 2018.

Davia is 21 years old, from Spartanburg. She attends the University of South Carolina. She was a double preliminary winner for talent and swimsuit. She performed on Pointe to Feel it Still. She will compete in the Miss America Pageant on September 9, 2018, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Miss America Pageant will air live on the ABC Columbia.

Her career ambition is to become a Senior Executive for a Non-Profit. Her platform is “Be The Match: Become The Cure” which brings awareness to donating bone marrow.

Miss Greater Greer, Sydney Ford, placed first runner-up, Miss Clemson, Sydney Sill, placed second runner-up, Miss River City, Morgan Romano was the third runner-up and Miss Columbia, Alexandra Badgett rounded out the Top 5 as the fourth runner-up.

Here are the results of the pageant:

The Top 16 competed in swimsuit, the final swimsuit competition in Miss South Carolina history since the Miss American Organization decided to get rid of it starting at the national pageant in September 2018. The swimsuit competition was worth 15 percent of the contestant’s total score.

Miss SC Top 16:

Miss Woodruff, Neely Lambert, People’s Choice Award.

Miss Capital City, Jada Samuel

Miss Laurens County, Ansley Seay

Miss Upstate, Brooklyn Garrett

Miss Columbia, Alexandra Badgett

Miss Clemson, Sydney Sill

Miss Travelers Rest, Emily Holbert

Miss Greenville Scottish Games, Ali Bradley

Miss Darlington, Sarah Floyd

Miss Spartanburg, Davia Bunch

Miss Teal and Bronze, Brooke Vu

Miss Boiling Springs, Kendyl Pennington

Miss Pee Dee, Morgan Elvis

Miss River City, Morgan Romano

Miss Greater Greer, Sydney Ford

Miss Clarendon, Mikeya Murphy

The Top 10 performed their talents, worth 30 percent of the total score, the highest in the competition. The Top 10 also performed in evening gown which is 20 percent of the score.

Miss SC Top 10:

Miss Darlington, Sarah Floyd, sang opera.

Miss Columbia, Alexandra Badgett, tapped dance to a rendition of Justin Timberlake’s “suit and tie”.

Miss Capital City, Jada Samuel, performed a monologue.

Miss Clemson, Sydney Sill, tapped danced to the “Greatest Show” from the “Greatest Showman”.

Miss Greenville Scottish Games, Ali Bradley performed a lyrical dance.

Miss River City, Morgan Romano, tapped to “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” by Madonna.

Miss Spartanburg, Davia Bunch, performed ballet en pointe.

Miss Boiling Springs, Kendyl Pennington, tapped danced to “Can’t Buy Me Love”.

Miss Clarendon, Mikeya Murphy, sang “Hallelujah”.

Miss Greater Greer, Sydney Ford, performed a jazz dance to “Perm” by Bruno Mars.

The Top 5 answered the “On Stage Question”.

Miss Clemson, Sydney Sill, answered a question on the White House’s immigration policy.

Miss Spartanburg, Davia Bunch, answered a question on religious beliefs and business.

Miss River City, Morgan Romano, answered a question on businesses looking at a person’s social media profiles during the job interview process.

Miss Greater Greer, Sydney Ford, answered a question on celebrities being involved in social issues and politics.

Miss Columbia, Alexandra Badgett, answered a question on gun control.

Miss Clemson, Sydney Sill, also won the overall highest score in swimsuit. Davia- talent