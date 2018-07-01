Prices at the Pump Hit a High for 4th Holiday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you plan on hitting the road for the 4th of July holiday, get ready to see some fireworks at the pump, with a national average of $2.90 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy – you can expect to see the highest Independence Day gas prices since 2014, when the national average forced drivers to dish out $3.66 a gallon.
The spike in prices isn’t keeping people from hitting the open road for the most popular travel holidays of the summer, according to AAA.