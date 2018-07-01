Prices at the Pump Hit a High for 4th Holiday

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you plan on hitting the road for the 4th of July holiday, get ready to see some fireworks at the pump, with a national average of $2.90 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy – you can expect to see the highest Independence Day gas prices since 2014, when the national average forced drivers to dish out $3.66 a gallon.
The spike in prices isn’t keeping people from hitting the open road for the most popular travel holidays of the summer, according to AAA.

