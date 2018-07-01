What’s new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for July

Netflix’s ever-popular prison drama, “Orange is the New Black” finally returns for its sixth season late in July, after leaving viewers with a major cliffhanger.

At the end of season 5, a riot destroyed half the prison and many of its inmates were shipped off to a new facility. The tagline for season 6 — “to the max” — suggests that protagonist Piper, played by Taylor Schilling, and her bunkmates might be headed for a maximum security prison. Fans will have to tune in on July 27 to find out.

Meanwhile, Hulu will bring one of Stephen King’s most beloved books to the screen for its original series “Castle Rock.” On Amazon, the sixth and final season of the spy drama “The Americans” will arrive at the end of July.

For the complete lists of what’s coming in July from the three streaming services, see below.

Netflix

July 1

“Blue Bloods” (Season 8)

“Bo Burnham: what.”

“The Boondock Saints”

“Chocolat”

“Deceived”

“Get Smart”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Hawaii Five-O” (Season 8)

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Jurrasic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“Madam Secretary” (Season 4)

“Menace II Society”

“NCIS” (Season 15)

“Pandorum”

“Penelope”

“The Princess Diaries”

“Queens of Comedy” (Season 2)

“Rica, Famosa, Latina” (Seasons 1-4)

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Spanglish”

“Stealth”

“Swordfish”

“Traitor”

“Troy”

“Van Helsing”

“The Voices”

“We Own the Night”

“We the Marines”

“What We Started”

July 2

“Dance Academy: The Comedy”

“Good Witch” (Season 4)

“Romina”

“The Sinner” (Season 1)

July 3

“The Comedy Lineup” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 5

“Blue Valentine”

July 6

“Anne with an E” (Season 2) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“First Team: Juventus (Part B)” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Free Rein” (Season 2) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Sacred Games” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Samantha!” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Fosters” (Season 5) New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” NETFLIX FILM

“The Skin of The Wolf” NETFLIX FILM

“White Fang” NETFLIX FILM

July 7

“Scream 4”

July 9

“Lockup: Extended Stay” (Collection 1)

July 10

“Drug Lords” (Season 2) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 12

“Gone Baby Gone”

July 13

“How It Ends” NETFLIX FILM

“Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain”

“Sugar Rush” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 15

“Bonusfamiljen” (Season 2) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Going for Gold”

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Part 2)” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 20

“Amazing Interiors” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Dark Tourist” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Deep Undercover” (Collection 3)

“Duck Duck Goose” NETFLIX FILM

“Father of the Year” NETFLIX FILM

“Fix It and Finish It” (Collection 3)

“Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” (Season 4) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Last Chance U: INDY (Part 1)” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia” (Season 2) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 22

“An Education”

“Bolt”

July 24

“The Warning” NETFLIX FILM

“Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 27

“Cupcake & Dino: General Services” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Extinction” NETFLIX FILM

“Orange Is the New Black” (Season 6) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Bleeding Edge” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Worst Witch” (Season 2) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Welcome to the Family” NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 28

“Shameless” (Season 8)

“The Company Men”

July 29

“Her”

July 30

“A Very Secret Service” (Season 2) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 31

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 3) NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hulu

July 1

“Alone”: Complete Season 3

“American Pickers”: Complete Season 17

“American Ripper”: Complete Season 1

“Ancient Top 10”: Complete Season 1

“The Curse of Oak Island”: Complete Season 4

“Doomsday Preppers”: Complete Season 2

“Forged in Fire”: Complete Season 4

“Gangland Undercover”: Complete Season 2

“Hoarders”: Complete Season 8

“The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer”: Complete Season 1

“Intervention”: Complete Season 17

“The Librarians”: Complete Season 4

“Little Women: Atlanta”: Complete Season 3

“Little Women: Dallas”: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

“The Murder of Laci Peterson”: Complete Season 1

“Pawn Stars”: Complete Seasons 13 & 14

“Project Runway”: Complete Season 16

“When Sharks Attack”: Complete Seasons 1-3

“Who Killed Tupac?”: Complete Season 1

“Wicked Tuna”: Complete Season 5

“20 Weeks”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension”

“All Is Lost”

“Alpha and Omega”

“Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs”

“Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze”

“Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games”

“American Psycho”

“American Psycho 2”

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

“Analyze That”

“Analyze This”

“And God Created Woman”

“Angel Heart”

“Assassination”

“At Middleton”

“Avenging Force”

“Bad News Bears”

“Barbie and the Three Musketeers”

“Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2”

“Barfly”

“Beautiful Boy”

“Before Midnight”

“Beyond Borders”

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

“Billy Madison”

“Bloodsport”

“Body Count”

“Bound”

“Braveheart”

“The Brothers Bloom”

“Cadillac Man”

“Chasing Amy”

“Clear and Present Danger”

“Closing Gambit”

“Clue”

“Cyborg”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Delta Force”

“Disaster Movie”

“Double Jeopardy”

“Dr. T and the Women”

“Election”

“The Eternal”

“Everybody’s Fine”

“Evolution”

“The Fourth War”

“Get Real”

“Go”

“The Honeymooners”

“House Arrest”

“Hustle & Flow”

“Incident at Loch Ness”

“The Indian in the Cupboard”

“Invaders from Mars”

“Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back”

“Jeepers Creepers”

“John Grisham’s The Rainmaker”

“Just Before I Go”

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space”

“The Ladies Man”

“Ladybugs”

“Last Castle”

“The Legend of Bagger Vance”

“Le Ride”

“The Lost Wife of Robert Durst”

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“Masters of the Universe”

“Maximum Overdrive”

“The Mechanic”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Mimic”

“Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear”

“The Monster Squad”

“Murphy’s Law”

“Next”

“Number One with a Bullet”

“One Direction: This is Us”

“Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer”

“The Phantom”

“P.O.W. the Escape”

“Patriot Games”

“Pawn”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Rabbit Hole”

“The Rundown”

“Sahara”

“Sex Drive”

“Six Shooter”

“Sleepers”

“Snake Eyes”

“Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift”

“Stephen King’s Silver Bullet”

“Street Smart”

“Superstar”

“This is Spinal Tap”

“Trade”

“Witness”

“Wooly Boys”

July 2

“UnREAL”: Complete Season 3

July 3

“Borg Vs. McEnroe”

July 6

“Beat Bobby Flay”: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

“Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction”: Complete Season 4

“Burgers, Brew & Que’”: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

“Chopped Junior”: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”: Complete Seasons 24 & 25

“Food Network Star Kids”: Complete Season 10

“Keeping up with the Kardashians”: Complete Season 14

“Kids Baking Championship”: Complete Season 3

“Kids BBQ Championship”: Complete Season 1

“The League of Gentlemen”: Complete Seasons 1-4

“Man Finds Food”: Complete Season 1

“Man Fire Food”: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

“Teen Titans Go!”: Complete Season 4B

“Heart of Nuba”

July 7

“Justice League” (HBO)

July 8

“Mary Kills People”: Complete Season 2

“Sharp Objects”: Series Premiere (HBO)

“Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom”

July 9

“In a World”

“Serena”

July 10

“Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds”

“Cover Versions “

“Zombie Spring Breakers”

July 11

“Harlots”: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 13

“Build Small, Live Anywhere”: Complete Season 1

“Chopped”: Complete Season 18 & 29

“Cutthroat Kitchen”: Complete Season 10

“Flea Market Flip”: Complete Season 5

“Ghost Adventures”: Complete Season 7

“Home Town”: Complete Season 1

“Iron Chef Gauntlet”: Complete Season 1

“Letterkenny”: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

“Love It or List It, Too”: Complete Seasons 6 & 7

“Property Brothers: Buying & Selling”: Complete Season 5

“Restaurant: Impossible”: Complete Seasons 12 & 13

July 14

“Better Things”: Complete Season 2

“Battle of the Sexes” (HBO)

July 17

“Sharp Edges”

July 20

“Ballet Now” (Hulu Original Documentary)

“The Last Ship”: Complete Season 4

“Outkast”: Complete Season 2 (CINEMAX)

“This Country”: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

“Trial & Error”: Season 2 Premiere

“Embrace of the Serpent”

July 21

“Justice League Action”: Complete Season 1

“Status Update”

“The Snowman” (HBO)

July 22

“Leaning into the Wind”

July 24

“The Thundermans”: Complete Season 4

July 25

“Alone Together”: Season 2 Premiere

“Castle Rock”: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

“Real Humans”: Complete Season 2

“Black Cop”

July 27

“The Glass Castle”

July 28

“Friends with Kids”

“Victoria & Abdul”

July 30

“Before We Vanish”

“The Wrecking Crew”

July 31

“Casual”: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

“Into the Blue”

Amazon

Available on Prime

July 1

“21 Jump Street,” Seasons 1-2

“Burn Notice,” Seasons 1-7

“Damages,” Seasons 1-5

“NYPD Blue,” Seasons 1-12

“The Closer,” Seasons 1-7

“20,000 Days on Earth”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“All is Lost”

“American Psycho”

“American Psycho 2”

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

“And God Created Woman”

“Angel Heart”

“Angela’s Ashes”

“Assassination”

“Avenging Force”

“Barfly”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Blue Chips”

“Body Count”

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

“Cadillac Man”

“Christmas Trade”

“Cronicas”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Double Jeopardy”

“Dr. T. and the Women”

“Finding Bliss”

“Gran Torino”

“Highlander II: The Quickening”

“Incident at Loch Ness”

“Invaders from Mars”

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space”

“Ladybugs”

“Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf”

“Letters to Juliet”

“Maximum Overdrive”

“Mixed Signals”

“Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear”

“Ms. 45”

“Mulholland Drive”

“Murphy’s Law”

“Next”

“Number One with a Bullet”

“Our Nixon”

“P.O.W. the Escape”

“Patriot Games”

“Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Rabbit Hole”

“Sahara”

“Sex Drive”

“Six Shooter”

“Snake Eyes”

“State of Grace”

“Street Smart”

“Stripes”

“Switchback”

“The Act of Killing”

“The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension”

“The Brothers Bloom”

“The Eternal”

“The Foot Fist Way”

“The Fourth War”

“The Graduate”

“The Haunting of Molly Hartley”

“The Invisible War”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Mechanic”

“The Monster Squad”

“The Twilight Saga”

“Trade”

“V for Vendetta”

“Waste Land”

“Witness”

“Woody Allen – A Documentary Parts 1 & 2”

“Wooly Boys”

“Yelling to the Sky”

“Zodiac”

July 8

“Snowden”

July 9

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

July 13

“Comicstaan (Prime Original series),” Season 1, Episodes 1-4

“A Fly in the Champagne”

“Between Two Harbors”

“Innersection: Black”

“Innersection: Blue”

“Modern Collective”

“Ocean Driven”

“Surfing Presents: Du Ciel”

“Winter Out West”

July 14

“The Forgiven”

July 16

“Cook Off!”

“Wanderland”

July 20

“Max Steel”

“Zoe” (Prime Video Exclusive)

July 24

“Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series),” Season 4a

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties”

July 27

“Eat.Race.Win” (Prime Original series), Season 1

“The Glass Castle”

July 28

“Friends with Kids”

July 29

“The Americans,” Season 6



Streaming on Amazon Video

July 3

“7 Days in Entebbe”

“Beirut”

“Blockers (The Pact)”

July 6

“You Were Never Really Here”

July 10

“A Quiet Place”