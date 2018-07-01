Woman found dead near end of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard believe to be murdered

Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating the area at the end of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard after an adult female body was found Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Fitchett. She is originally from Middlesex, NC, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

McSpadden said they are not releasing the manner of death because this is being investigated as a homicide.

“Ms. Fitchett’s family tells me she was a beloved daughter and mother of three. Her first grandchild is due in a few weeks,” McSpadden said.

Captain John Harrelson with the Horry County Police Department confirmed the department is conducting a death investigation in the area.

Investigators on scene say the area where the body was found, Palmetto Glen Drive and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, is where many people bike and hike.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.