Carolina Celebration of Liberty at First Baptist- A Patriotic Show Indoors

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Celebrating America.
Sunday, First Baptist Church of Columbia hosted its annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty.
Organizers say it’s the longest running event of its kind in our state.
From a parade of flags to indoor fireworks, organizers say the event recognizes and honors those who have fought to preserve our freedom, as well as those who are currently serving.
This is the 31st year for the Patriotic event.

