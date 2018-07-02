City of Columbia Parking to be Complimentary on July 4th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed downtown to the City of Columbia on the fourth, there will be free parking at meters.

The City of Columbia’s Parking Services Division announced complimentary parking on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in observance of Independence Day.

All gated deck facilities are programmed to be open and free to use from 5:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, according to parking officials.

In addition to complimentary parking in the City’s gated deck facilities, on-street parking will not be enforced on Independence Day, say officials.