Close to 30 firefighters on the scene of Blythewood house fire

Jacqueline Lawson,

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says more than 30 firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Blythewood.

Crews responded to the fire on Winding Wood Ct. in Blythewood just after 4:30 this afternoon.

The department says no one was in the home when crew responded on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia for updates as they become available.

