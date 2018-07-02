Close to 30 firefighters on the scene of Blythewood house fire
Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says more than 30 firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Blythewood.
No one was home when crews arrived on scene. All responders made it out of the home safely @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/M5mrct4IfL
— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 2, 2018
Crews responded to the fire on Winding Wood Ct. in Blythewood just after 4:30 this afternoon.
RIGHT NOW: house fire still burning on Winding Wood Ct. in Blythewood. Multiple @ColaFire crews on scene pic.twitter.com/RUtMZrx5rt
— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 2, 2018
The department says no one was in the home when crew responded on scene.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia for updates as they become available.