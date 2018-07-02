Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- We’re less than two days away from Independence day, which isn’t complete without fireworks.

“Fireworks are a Columbia tradition,” Forest Casey, Fireworks Salesmen at Casey’s Fireworks said. “It’s one of the best parts about living in South Carolina.”

From sparklers to the big explosives, buying fireworks for fun can turn out to be dangerous.

“A number of people go to the hospital every year because of small errors,”Maj. Miranda Spivey, Chief Deputy Fire Marshal said. “People sustain injuries to their hands, their eyes.”

Experts urge residents to use caution when having your own fireworks show.

“If you do enjoy fireworks at home, make sure you use them safely light them at a safe distance,” Spivey said. “And if they don’t go off, don’t touch them. any fireworks that didn’t go off put them in water.”

“You just want to make sure with all of them you’ve got level ground, you’ve got a secure firework,”Casey said. “That’s going to make sure you have the safest firework possible.”