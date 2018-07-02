Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson named WNBA’s Rookie of the Month

NEW YORK– Former Gamecock and current Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson today was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for games played in June.

The No. 1 overall pick in WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm led all rookies in scoring (21.1 ppg), rebounding (9.5 rpg), field goal percentage (45.2), blocked shots (1.62 bpg) and minutes (32.0 mpg) during June. Among all WNBA players, Wilson ranked fifth in scoring and second in rebounding.

Wilson helped the Aces finish with a 6-7 record in June. The former University of South Carolina standout scored in double figures in all 13 games, including nine games with 20 or more points. She recorded six double-doubles for the month.

On June 12, Wilson scored a career-high 35 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots in 40 minutes in a 101-92 overtime road win against the Indiana Fever. She became the second rookie ever to have at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a game, joining Candace Parker (2008).