Former Tiger Gabe DeVoe begins summer journey with Hornets

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) — Former Tiger Gabe DeVoe has an opportunity to shine this summer.

The Clemson star, who holds the record for most points scored in a Clemson postseason but went undrafted this year, was added to the Hornets summer league roster, after a giant senior season when he averaged 14.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

“It’s exciting,” said DeVoe at minicamp Monday. “We’ve been working hard all summer and to be in a position to go out to Vegas is pretty cool.”

The Hornets begin the Las Vegas Summer League this Friday against former Gamecock PJ Dozier and Oklahoma City.

DeVoe will rely on his shooting skills in the pros, after knocking down 45-percent from the floor and nearly 40-percent from three during his senior year at Clemson.

“Shooting the ball translates to any level,” he said. “I think I can do that well and I just have to continue to be a better leader.”

After the Hornets’ Friday game against OKC, Charlotte faces Miami Sunday (July 8) then Boston Monday (July 9).