Free parking for the 4th in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – There will be free parking at the meters in downtown Columbia on Wednesday (7/4) for the 4th of July.

The City of Columbia’s Parking Services Division announced complimentary parking on Wednesday.

All parking garages will be programmed to be open and free to use from 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. according to parking officials.