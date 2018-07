Gamecock alum Christian Walker sent back down to minors

PHOENIX (WOLO) — Gamecock baseball great Christian Walker was sent back down to Triple-A Reno Monday afternoon, just one day after making a start for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Walker went 2-for-5 during his big-league start Sunday, so it’s likely he’ll make a return to Arizona this season.

Walker was sent back down after AJ Pollock was activated from the 10-day DL.