Gamecocks swim team hires new assistant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head swimming and diving coach McGee Moody has announced that Pam Swander will join the Gamecocks as an assistant coach of the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

“I am extremely excited that Coach Moody has given me the opportunity to join his staff at USC,” Swander said. “I am honored to be a part of the future of the South Carolina swimming and diiving program.”

Swander joins the Gamecocks’ staff following two years as the head coach at the South Carolina Swim Club. She brings over six years of collegiate coaching experience as an assistant at the Division I level to South Carolina after holding assistant positions at Clemson (2004-05) and Indiana (2005-10).

“Coach Moody’s, the (coaching) staff’s and the team’s enthusiasm for the (Carolina swimming and diving) program is infectious, and their vision for the future is so promising,” Swander explained.

Following six years as an assistant in the ACC and the Big 10, Swander spent the previous eight years at the club level serving as a Regional Manager for SwimMAC Carolina (2010-2016) and as head coach at South Carolina Swim Club (2016-18).

In addition to her more than thirty years of coaching experience at the high school, collegiate and senior levels, Swander has served as the Director of USA Swimming’s Select Camp, Vice Chair of Hospitality on the U.S. Olympic Trials Committee, and the Indiana Swimming Delegate at the USA Swimming National Convention.

A National Team Coach in 2014, Swander has overseen eight Junior National Championship team titles and is a Level Five ASCA certified coach, the highest attainable level for a professional coach.

Pam is married to Jeff Swander and their two children, Laura and Kevin, became top swimmers at Auburn University and Indiana University, respectively. Kevin is also an assistant swimming coach for the University of South Carolina and begins his seventh season in 2018-19.

The Gamecocks continue to compete individually throughout the summer, with the 2018-19 collegiate season set to begin in October. For Gamecock swimming and diving updates, follow on Twitter and Instagram at @GamecockSwim.