Mysterious Explosion 200 Million Light Years Away

A few weeks ago, on June 17th, astronomers spotted an explosion in the night sky that surprised them. And they still don’t know what it was. They estimate that it originated from a galaxy that’s about 200 million light years away. To give you an idea of how far that is, it’s roughly 1,757,000,000,000,000,000,000 miles away. What made this explosion so mysterious is that it was somewhere between 10 and 100 times brighter than a normal supernova. A supernova is when a star explodes and in that process it becomes very, very bright and the star ejects most of its mass into space.

Check out the full article here: http://earthsky.org/space/mystery-explosion-at2018cow-nicknamed-the-cow?utm_source=EarthSky+News&utm_campaign=24d0f9a2f0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_02_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c643945d79-24d0f9a2f0-395281113

