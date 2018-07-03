17-year-old girl charged with Waffle House robbery

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) – The Cayce Department of Public Safety has arrested a 17-year old girl in connection with an armed robbery that happened last week (6/27) at the Waffle House on Airport Blvd.

Officials say De’Avian Deanne Young has been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of kidnapping.

The investigation is still ongoing and any information about the remaining suspects should be forwarded to the Cayce Department of Public Safety or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.