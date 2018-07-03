2 injured in shooting at elementary school

ABC News – Two people are in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting at an elementary school in Overland Park, Kansas, Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said.

Media meet at W.159 and Roe for briefing on the shooting at Sunrise elementary. Two in critical condition. 10:15 am first briefing. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) July 3, 2018

Two workers were shot but no students were injured, Lacy said, according to ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC-TV.

