2 injured in shooting at elementary school

ABC News,

Officials on the scene of a reported shooting on Overland Park, Kansas, July 3, 2018. KMBC

ABC News – Two people are in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting at an elementary school in Overland Park, Kansas, Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said.

Two workers were shot but no students were injured, Lacy said, according to ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC-TV.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

